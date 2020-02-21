Man accused of shooting a Columbus police officer in 2016 sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The man accused of shooting a Columbus police officer responding to a home burglary on Hilton Avenue in 2016 has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the case.

Daniel Crisp, now 37, was sentenced to 45 years in prison, 25 to serve, with the remainder on probation, for one count of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary, two counts of using a gun to commit a felony, and one count of attempting to commit a felony.

ORIGINAL (OCT. 26, 2016):

34-year-old Daniel Crisp pleaded not guilty to several charges stemming from the incident, that lead to an hours long standoff with police.

Officer Daniel McQuein was shot when he and another officer responded to a burglary alarm at the home. According to detectives in court, Crisp punched holes in an upstairs bathroom wall and set up two shotguns to give him a clear shot at anyone who came up the stairs.

They say he also flooded the upstairs bathroom using the shower. This case was bound over to Superior Court.

Fortunately, Officer McQuein only suffered some bruising, since his ballistic vest completely caught the bullet.