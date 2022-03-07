COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old Richard Jernigan, who was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a house on the corner of 16th Street and 14th on Friday March 4, where a man was found dead inside the burnt down home, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Saturday March 5.

Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Schull has confirmed Jernigan was arrested and is still currently detained.

According to Court Officials Jernigan is being charged with 1st degree arson and 2nd degree criminal damages. His bond is set at $146,000 for criminal damage and $75,000 for arson.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Chief Schull said two investigators are currently working on the case and the investigation into the fire and death of the victim, 47 year-old Val Almonord Jr. whose body was found inside the damaged home.

News 3 will continue to update you on-air and online as this story continues to developed.