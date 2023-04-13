LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested and charged an Alabama man with trafficking drugs on April 12.

According to law enforcement, Captain Nathan Taylor of TCSO stopped a silver car on Interstate 85 southbound for following too closely.

Capt. Taylor identified the driver as Henry Murphy Jr., 35, of Selma, Alabama, and noticed an odor of narcotics inside the car.

Police say Capt. Taylor attempted to detain Murphy in handcuffs, but he resisted and re-entered his vehicle despite being Tasered. Murphy then fled at high speeds, exiting at Exit 2.

Murphy exited the vehicle while the vehicle was in motion, and it crashed on a street in West Point. He was subdued by K-9 Chapo who was deployed by Capt. Taylor and taken into custody.

A search revealed approximately 10 pounds of Marijuana and a large amount of currency in the car, states Police.

Murphy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and then to Troup County Jail. He is charged with trafficking Marijuana, attempting to elude, obstruction of an officer, and following too closely.