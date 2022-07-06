MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man who shot at bounty hunters on Clearview Drive was arrested Tuesday. After shooting at the bounty hunters, who he thought were police, the man barricaded himself in a home did not surrender until SWAT was on the scene, according to police.

Officers said two bounty hunters were looking for a person when a woman ran out of a home yelling for help. The woman then ran back inside the home and a man came out. Officers said the man thought the bounty hunters were police and started shooting at them.

The bounty hunters fired shots back at the man, which is when the man barricaded himself within a home on Clearview Drive, according to MPD. The Mobile Police Department SWAT Team was called to the scene and was eventually able to convince the man to come outside. Officials said the man involved was not the person the bounty hunters were looking for. The man’s name has not been released.

Even though the area of the home is outside of Mobile city limits, it is still in the Mobile Police Department’s jurisdiction. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in this case.