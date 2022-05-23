ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says one man has been arrested following a string of events over the weekend.

More News from WRBL

Authorities say they received a call around 2 a.m. on Sunday after a gun and other items were stolen out of a vehicle in the 900-block of Beech Street in Athens.

Just a few hours later, police were called to the 100-block of Magnolia Street at 5 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a homeowner with a gunshot wound. The victim told police that a man had tried to break into the home after they refused to let the suspect borrow their vehicle.

According to the victim, they tried to close the door to keep the suspect out, which is when a shot was fired through the door, hitting the homeowner in the arm. The suspect then ran from the scene before officers arrived.

It was around 3 o’clock that afternoon when Cortney Johnson was found during a traffic stop by Alabama State Trooper Derrick Brooks.

The APD says the gun that was reported stolen was the same gun used in the shooting and was found in Johnson’s possession.

Johnson was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Authorities say he was also arrested on a warrant he held for first-degree theft of property in a previous theft.