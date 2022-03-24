TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A deputy with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following the theft of a 4 wheeler from a local business on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brady Pike first noticed the suspect, Anthony O’Neal at 7:58 a.m. on March 22, 2022 on West Point Road.

While patrolling, Deputy Pike saw O’Neal pushing a red 4 wheeler on West Point Road near Teaver Road. O’Neal told the deputy he was pushing the 4 wheeler because it needed to be repaired. Deputy Pike checked the status of both O’Neal and the four wheeler through dispatch, and both came back clear of any warrants or reports of theft.

Around three hours later, Deputy Pike was patrolling in the same area when he saw O’Neal emerge from the tree line. While speaking with O’Neal, Deputy Pike was notified by dispatch that a 4 wheeler matching the description of the one O’Neal was seen with earlier had been reported stolen from a local business.

Deputy Pike detained O’Neal and he admitted to stealing the 4 wheeler. O’Neal said he had hidden the 4 wheeler in the area.

O’Neal was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail. He is being charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.