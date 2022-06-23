DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man was arrested this week after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman’s clothing with bodily fluids.

Decatur Police say a Decatur resident reported a burglary at a home on Mary Love Drive in April. Police say on multiple occasions, the woman found clothing in her home that had been exposed to bodily fluids.

56-year-old William Wayne Cox was developed as a suspect and arrested on Tuesday, June 21, according to police.

Cox was charged with third-degree burglary and assault with bodily fluids. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $3,000 bond.