Man arrested in 2017 Phenix City murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- A man wanted in the 2017 murder of a woman in Phenix City has been arrested in Tennessee.

Phenix City police say Derek Thomas, 34, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Jennifer Lee Chambers, 27.

On November 8, 2017, police found Chambers shot in her vehicle in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street.

On December 23, 2020, Phenix City police say a murder warrant was issued for Thomas.

Authorities found him in Tennessee and extradited him back to Phenix City on unrelated charges, police said.