RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a child sex abuse case.

According to officials, Carlton Reese Lias was arrested on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Lias has been charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 and Sodomy 1st Degree.

Following his arrest, Lias was booked into the Russell County Jail.