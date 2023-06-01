PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man arrested in Detroit, Mich. is charged with T-Mobile store robbery in Phenix City, according to Phenix City Police Department (PCPD).

Police say a robbery occurred at the T-Mobile store at US Hwy 280 on April 29, 2023, when offenders got away with multiple phones and other items.

One of the suspects was identified as Nathaniel Lamar Hill of Detroit, Police states. Investigators obtained a search warrant in Talbot County, Ga. where Hill had been staying. Investigators found a 9mm handgun, multiple Apple iPhones, Air Pods, iPads, and laptops.

PCPD says Hill was arrested on May 28, by U.S. Customs in Detroit. He will be extradited back to Phenix City.