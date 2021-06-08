Man arrested in Madison for charge related to January U.S. Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol, in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MADISON, Ala. – The FBI said a man has been arrested in a north Alabama city for charges connected to the January Capitol riot.

FBI spokesman Paul Daymond said Dillon Herrington was arrested on Gilbert Lane in Madison Tuesday morning.

Herrington has been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

The riot, which left 5 dead, interrupted the joint session of Congress that was certifying the 2020 general election results.

Arrests in Alabama continue to mount for charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. On Friday, a California woman was arrested in Huntsville on charges that she unlawfully entered the Capitol. An Ohio man also was arrested last week in Huntsville. The FBI did not provide any information on either arrest.

Two north Alabama residents are facing charges connected to the Capitol riot. Lonnie Coffman of Falkville is in jail after investigators said they found his truck full of weapons and homemade bombs while he was in Washington.

Joshua James of Arab is out of jail while awaiting his trial on charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and unlawfully entering a restricted area.

In addition to Herrington, nine other people have been arrested in Alabama on charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot.