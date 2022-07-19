SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A mugshot has been released for the man accused of murdering three members of a family in Schley County early Monday morning. Jamie Leon Harris was arrested on July 18, 2022, following the triple murder in Ellaville on Ira Kelley Road.

Harris, 37, has been charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide in connection to the deaths of Paula Kelly, 65, Charles Brown, 69, and Lara Bullard, 23.

According to a news release from the GBI, deputies with the Schley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Ira Kelly Road, following reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of Kelly, Brown, and Bullard. Harris was also found at the scene of the crime and was arrested.

Investigators have identified Brown as Kelly’s brother and Bullard as Kelly’s granddaughter. Bullard was pregnant at the time of her murder.

Officials with the GBI said Harris was in a relationship with Kelly and lived in the home where the murders occurred.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).