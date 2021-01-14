 

Man arrested in Utah after skateboarding naked in front of children, police say

Crime

by: Craig Proffer,

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KTVX) — A man was arrested after police say he stripped naked and skateboarded at a Utah park where children were present Tuesday.

West Valley City officers found Elvis Sabanagic, 29, at a skate park where about 30 to 40 people were present, including some children as young as 6 years old, according to a probable cause statement.

Sabanagic arrived at the skate park fully clothed and then disrobed, the statement said. Officers said the suspect had marijuana, a lighter and tin foil molded into the shape of a pipe in his possession when he was arrested.

Sabanagic was taken into custody and faces potential charges of lewdness involving a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 59° 45°

Friday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 54° 34°

Saturday

47° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 47° 28°

Sunday

50° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 33°

Monday

54° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 54° 30°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 59° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 63° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
50°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
1%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
2%
51°

48°

8 PM
Clear
3%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
4%
47°

47°

10 PM
Clear
5%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
7%
46°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
46°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

3 AM
Showers
37%
48°

50°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
50°

50°

5 AM
Showers
53%
50°

49°

6 AM
Few Showers
34%
49°

49°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
49°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories