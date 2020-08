COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man is under arrest after allegedly producing child pornography.

According to Columbus Police, Luis Angel Rodriguez Cruz, age 54, was arrested Thursday morning by the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit.

Rodriguez Cruz is charged with ten counts of Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention, according to police.

Rodriguez Cruz is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.