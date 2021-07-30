Man arrested on child molestation charges in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a child molestation case.

According to police, Alex Emanuel Gonzalez, age 24, has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation and Aggravated Sodomy.

Police say the investigation into Gonzalez began on July 18, 2021, when police were called out to an undisclosed location in reference to a case of child molestation. According to officials, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Section were brought in and began an investigation.

Findings from that investigation lead to the arrest of Gonzalez, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case should call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.