Man arrested on child molestation, rape, and child pornography charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man is facing multiple charges involving sex crimes against a child.

Sire Prothro, age 20, was arrested on Tuesday by the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit.

Prothro is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Child Molestation
  • Two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation
  • Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
  • Two counts of Sodomy
  • Four counts of Statutory Rape
  • Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention

Prothro is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

