Man arrested on child molestation, rape, and child pornography charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two Huntsville residents were arrested on federal charges in connection with the distribution of fentanyl that led to someone's death and seriously injured another person.

On Thursday, federal agents arrested Anthony Shawn Clark, 33 of Huntsville, and Tamara Denise Moore, 23 of Huntsville, and charged them both with distributing fentanyl that resulted in death and serious bodily injury, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris.