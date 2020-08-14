Man arrested on child molestation, rape, and child pornography charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man is facing multiple charges involving sex crimes against a child.
Sire Prothro, age 20, was arrested on Tuesday by the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit.
Prothro is charged with the following:
- Two counts of Child Molestation
- Two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation
- Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
- Two counts of Sodomy
- Four counts of Statutory Rape
- Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention
Prothro is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.