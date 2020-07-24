Man charged in roof repair scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have arrested a man in connection to a roof repair scam, after they say he took the victim’s money and never did the work. Police also say it’s not the first time the suspect has been charged for this type of scam.

Lawrence Nelson, age 54, is charged with Felony Theft by Deception. Police say charges against Nelson stem for an incident in June.

According to police, on June 25, Nelson took $6,600 from his victim in exchange for a roof repair job that Nelson never began. Police say Nelson is well known for this particular type of scam. He has been arrested more than 30 times for various crimes, mostly thefts and deception related incidents, according to police.

Police say while crimes of this nature are normally handled as a civil case, due to Nelson’s extensive history and the fact that he never even began work on the job he had been paid for, police decided to pursue criminal charges against Nelson.

Additionally, Nelson was also arrested for a similar case earlier in the month, and is still being held in Muscogee County Jail, according to police. Nelson also has outstanding warrants in surrounding areas for similar crimes.