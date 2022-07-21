SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The man accused of killing three members of a Schley County family made his first court appearance this week.

According to officials with the Schley County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Leon Harris, age 37, had a preliminary court hearing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, one day after he was arrested following the triple murder.

Harris, who is being held in the Sumter County Jail, was denied bond.

Harris is accused of killing Paula Kelly, age 65, Charles Brown, age 69, and Lara Bullard, age 23. He has been charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide.

The count of feticide was brought against Harris because Bullard was pregnant at the time of her death.

According to officials, the family was killed in the early morning hours of July 18, 2022 at a home located in the 800 block of Ira Kelly Road. Deputies found their bodies following reports of a shooting.

Harris was arrested at the scene of the crime. According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Harris was in a relationship with Kelly, and lived at the home.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).