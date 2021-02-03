Man charged with exploiting, intimidating an elderly person in Talbotton, says GBI

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a man with eight counts of exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person in Talbotton.

Fred Bales, 62 of Hall County, was charged on Feb. 2, 2021 after the GBI began investigating allegations of elder abuse fraud in October 2020. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help on Oct. 15.

The GBI’s investigation found that Bales and other unknown individuals had worked together to contact a 79-year-old woman in Talbot County and target her in a scam. The victim was told she had won a car and the lottery, but she had to send Bales money for fees in order to “win,” according to the GBI.

On several occasions, the GBI says that the victim wrote checks, sent money electronically with wire transfers, and gave Bales cash totaling $61,200, in anticipation of receiving the car and lottery proceeds.

The GBI and TCSO are still investigating the case and believe there may be other elderly victims.

Once the GBI and the Talbot County Sheriff finish their ongoing investigation, officials say the case will be submitted to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Office at (706) 565-7888.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), or by going online.