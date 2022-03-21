HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – One man is dead and another has been charged with murder after a shooting in Harvest late Sunday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 100-block of Lockport Drive around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Brandon Lee Craig, 33, had been shot multiple times. HEMSI and volunteer firefighters attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sean Justin Burns, 35, was arrested and charged with murder. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators said both men knew each other and were at the Harvest home during a domestic-related incident. They both got into an altercation that resulted in the shooting.