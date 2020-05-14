Man charged with murder of Richard Watson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a suspect in custody for the April 26 murder of Richard Watson.

Police say that on April 26 at around 4:35 a.m., the Columbus 911 Center received a call for service in the area of Cusseta Road and 27th Avenue with reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, Police found Watson, 60, with injuries from a shooting. Watson was found inside his car, which had crashed into a light pole. He was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. the same morning, having succumbed to his injuries.

The police investigation has led to Frankie Marquell Walker, 32, in custody and charged with murder.

Walker’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for May 16 at 9 a.m. but police say it will be rescheduled for May 20 at 9 a.m.

Police say the case is still under investigation.