LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation by the LaGrange Police Department has led to the arrest of a man on multiple counts of child molestation.

According to a news release from police, Cary Freeman, age 50, was arrested and charged with nine counts of child molestation in connection to the assault of three children.

Officials said on Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:55 a.m., police responded to an “undisclosed” location in LaGrange in reference to the incident.

Investigation led officers to determine Freeman was responsible for the reported child molestation incidents. He was subsequently arrested.