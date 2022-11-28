CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Citronelle Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who they said is ‘armed and extremely dangerous.’

Joshua Malcolm Skipper is accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, leaving the man in critical condition. According to officials, officers were called to Woodland Drive after receiving calls about a person shot in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Witnesses on the scene told officers the shooter was Skipper. Mobile County EMS and Citronelle Fire Department were called to the scene to provide medical treatment to the man. The man was life-flighted to a local hospital and was considered to be in critical condition.

Skipper is also accused of shooting at his girlfriend and into a residence on Oct. 18, 2022. He has active felony warrants out for attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm.

Officials with CPD are asking the community for help in locating Skipper. They said if you see him do not approach him, but call 911 or CPD.