Man dead after shooting on 38th Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus man is dead after a late Thursday night shooting on 38th Street.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison confirmed 42-year-old Allen Djuan McMillian died from a gunshot wound at Piedmont Regional.

He was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m.

Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 38th Street, across the street from Fox Elementary School.

Investigators are collecting evidence at the home where the shooting happened.

A witness on the scene says they heard shots fired.

McMillian’s body will be sent off to the GBI autopsy.

If you have any details about the investigation, you’re encouraged to contact Detective Carden of the Columbus Police Department.