COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After nearly two months in the hospital, a shooting victim was pronounced dead this Saturday afternoon.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that 26- year-old Brandon Jones was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m. in Piedmont’s ICU.



Jones was shot on Mar. 17 while driving on Forest Road at Urban Ave.



His body will be going for an autopsy and the Columbus Homicide Division is investigating this case.