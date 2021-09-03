Man dead following Schaul Street shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating an overnight shooting near Schaul Street and Henry Avenue.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton tells News 3 Daquan Jones, 20 of Columbus, died early Friday morning from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at 12:36 a.m.

His body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Details are limited at this time as police continue investigating this incident. Stick with News 3 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Nicholas at (706) 225-4363 or email at robertnicholas@columbusga.orgIf you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).