LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot in LaGrange, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers responded to 141 Garfield Street at about 7:04 p.m. Police say Jonathan Daniel had been shot and was later pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the department is actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Prichard at (706) 883-2628.