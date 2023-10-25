COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being shot, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Police responded to the 2500 block of Clover Lane at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
At the scene, officers found a man had been shot multiple times.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL that man was 50-year-old Frank Bell.
Authorities say Bell was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m. in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ER.
Bell’s family has been notified. His body will undergo an autopsy.
There is no word on an arrest at this time.
