Man dead in Troup County after shooting sister and firing on deputies, police

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into an officer involved shooting in Troup County involving a man confronted by officers after he allegedly killed his sister.

Investigators say Thursday afternoon, September 5th, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Riverside Ln. in regards to a shooting.

Investigators say deputies along with officers from the LaGrange Police Department arrived approximately eight minutes after the dispatch and found an adult female dead in an apparent shooting.

“The female victim’s husband told deputies the female was outside along with her adult brother when he heard approximately three shots at which time he saw the male run in the woods toward West Point Lake along with his three dogs,” said Troup County Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Smith says when deputies got there they quickly began checking the area and saw the man running.

“Deputies located him at a boat dock along with the three dogs that appeared to show no movement. Deputies and officers immediately gave verbal commands to the male to show his hands as they saw a handgun in one of hands. The male refused to comply, discharging one round, and raised the gun in the direction of the deputies and officers. At that point officers and deputies discharged their firearms toward the suspect at which point he and the firearm fell in the water off of the dock,” said Sgt. Smith.

Investigators say an officer jumped in the water and pulled the suspect to the dock and lifesaving measures began, however the suspect was deceased.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and as of late Thursday afternoon are on scene processing both incident scenes.

Sgt. Smith says the names of the deputies and officers will not be released at this time. The names of the female victim and her brother will be released when their family is notified.