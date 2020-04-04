Man dead, two others injured after late Friday night shooting in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A late Friday night shooting in Eufaula left a Georgetown, Georgia man dead and two others injured.

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed 28-year-old Lorenzo Johnston, of Georgetown, Georgia died from gunshot wounds.

Eufaula Police say Johnston was at a residence on South Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard when he and two other individuals sustained gunshot wounds around 11:15 p.m.

Police say Johnston was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead inside the residence.

Two other individuals received gunshot wounds but were able to escape from the residence, according to a release from Eufaula Police. One victim was airlifted to a Dothan area hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. His condition is unknown.

The third victim was taken to Medical Center Barbour via private vehicle. He also received a gunshot wound to the upper body and is in stable condition. Witnesses suggest a robbery was initiated prior to the discharge of firearms.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.