PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting at a gas station is under investigation in Phenix City. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, the shooting happened on May 4, 2022, at the Marathon station located 100 Stagecoach Drive.

Officials said police responded to the gas station at 9:30 p.m., finding found the victim, Anthony Thomas, who had been shot multiple times.

Thomas, age 27, was taken Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.