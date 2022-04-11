COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has died after being shot on Fort Benning Road over the weekend.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, David Brown, age 43, died after being shot in the 700 block of Fort Benning Road over the weekend.

Bryan said Brown was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at 5:00 p.m. on April 11, 2022. He was hospitalized after being shot on Sunday. Brown died while undergoing surgery at the hospital.

His body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.