The motorcycle driven during the pursuit.(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man faces several charges following a pursuit Saturday from North Carolina to Cherokee County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for traffic violations.

Deputies said the operator, later identified as Dustin Andrew Cole, led deputies on a pursuit that began in Rutherford County and went into Cherokee County where he drove through a field and tree line before running away.

Deputies were able to catch Cole and arrest him.

During the investigation, deputies found a firearm that Cole dropped during the pursuit.

Cole was charged with the following charges:

reckless driving

driving under suspension

unlawful operation of unsafe equipped vehicle

no proof of insurance

operating unregistered vehicle

conceal vehicle that serial number has been removed

breach of trust with fraud intent

He is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $8,676 bond awaiting extradition back to North Carolina where he will face additional charges.