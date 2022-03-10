COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man facing a murder charge in the January 2021 stabbing death of a 54-year-old Columbus man appeared in Recorder’s Court this morning.

Marcus Wynn, 48, is accused of killing Anthony Payne on Jan. 27 of last year. He was apprehended in Clayton County on an arrest warrant that had been issued more than a year ago.

Payne’s body was found in Lindsey Creek less than 12 hours after a woman he knew called police to say he had not come back to a Midtown motel after going to a convenience store.

The witness put the Payne and Wynn together at a Midtown motel hours before the body was discovered.

Payne was working at a chicken processing plant in Alabama and Wynn had come to his room in the early morning hours seeking an application for a job, Columbus Police Sgt. Donna Baker told the court.

Wynn declined a public defender and represented himself in front of Judge Julius Hunter. Repeatedly Hunter tried to explain to Wynn the importance of an attorney.

Near the end of the hearing, Wynn told the judge he had an attorney but he was not in court.

Hunter ordered him held without bond and the case bound over to Superior Court.