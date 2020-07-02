Man facing multiple charges after being arrested with skimming device, numerous credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested on man on multiple charges involving financial crimes.

Jonathan Rodriguez, age 25, was taken into custody following a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, investigators say they found numerous items used for fraud and forgery.

These items include:

Financial Transaction Cards not in Rodriguez’s name

Several blank Financial Transaction Cards

Several cards that had been altered or attempted to be altered

A skimming device

2 computers

8 phones

Numerous memory cards and drives

Paper mail, bill, and account information paperwork

Investigators say Rodriguez has targeted numerous victims and used these items at multiple locations to target victims.

Rodriguez is being charged with Financial Transaction Card Theft, Criminal Possession of Financial Transaction Card Forgery Devices, and Forgery of Financial Transaction Card.

Investigators say this case is still under investigation and several more cases, charges, and arrests are expected.