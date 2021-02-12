Man facing multiple charges for Americus armed robbery now in custody

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police have a man in custody facing multiple charges in connection to a Nov. 10, 2020 armed robbery on Hosanna Circle.

Police say Zy’ibraviann Temale Streeter, 20, was wanted on multiple felony charges. A statement from the Americus Police Department says he was taken into custody after a foot chase in the area of Reddick Drive.

Police say “Streeter was armed with a 40 caliber handgun at the time of the arrest.” He now faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Battery and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, in addition to the Armed Robbery charge.

Streeter faces the following charges:

Armed Robbery – 1 count

Aggravated Assault – 4 counts

Aggravated Battery – 1 count

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony – 1 count

Reckless Conduct

Americus Police say Streeter faces the Reckless Conduct charge as a result of his attempt to elude capture, and more charges may be pending. He is currently being held at the Sumter County Jail.