 

Man facing multiple charges for Americus armed robbery now in custody

Crime

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police have a man in custody facing multiple charges in connection to a Nov. 10, 2020 armed robbery on Hosanna Circle.

Police say Zy’ibraviann Temale Streeter, 20, was wanted on multiple felony charges. A statement from the Americus Police Department says he was taken into custody after a foot chase in the area of Reddick Drive.

Police say “Streeter was armed with a 40 caliber handgun at the time of the arrest.” He now faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Battery and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, in addition to the Armed Robbery charge.

Streeter faces the following charges:

  • Armed Robbery – 1 count
  • Aggravated Assault – 4 counts
  • Aggravated Battery – 1 count
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony – 1 count
  • Reckless Conduct

Americus Police say Streeter faces the Reckless Conduct charge as a result of his attempt to elude capture, and more charges may be pending. He is currently being held at the Sumter County Jail.

