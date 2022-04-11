BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside of a home Sunday morning.

More News from WRBL

According to the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers were dispatched around 10:50 a.m. to the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest on the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

BPD says that the victim’s family members came to the location after not hearing from him. They forced entry into the home and found him suffering from a gunshot wound, prompting them to call police.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 48-year-old Daniel Cook of Birmingham.

Detectives with the BPD have taken a person of interest into custody.