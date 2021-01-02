 

Man found shot to death inside car on New Year’s Day in LaGrange

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police are looking for a killer. They say Keenen A. Leonard, 29, was discovered shot several times inside a car Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly before 3:00 p.m. in the area of 1103 Second Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000. 

Police have no suspect at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

59° / 53°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 53°

Saturday

66° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 66° 42°

Sunday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 56° 35°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 60° 39°

Tuesday

62° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 62° 34°

Wednesday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 61° 42°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 51% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
58°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
55°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
55°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

6 PM
Showers
44%
63°

61°

7 PM
Few Showers
34%
61°

60°

8 PM
Showers
35%
60°

59°

9 PM
Few Showers
31%
59°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

56°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
7%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
7%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
7%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
7%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories