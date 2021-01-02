Man found shot to death inside car on New Year’s Day in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police are looking for a killer. They say Keenen A. Leonard, 29, was discovered shot several times inside a car Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly before 3:00 p.m. in the area of 1103 Second Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Police have no suspect at this time.