Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after they found him passed out in a car that was reported stolen out of Prichard.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after they found him passed out in a car that was reported stolen out of Prichard.

More News from WRBL

Vernon Collier, 37, was found in the stolen car after officers responded to a call about “an unresponsive male inside a reported stolen vehicle out of Prichard.” Police said when officers arrived to the location, they found that Collier was under the influence of an unknown drug. Collier was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers searched the car and found a gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Collier was taken to Mobile Metro Jail after receiving treatment and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, no pistol permit and obstruction of justice.

Collier and the car were found on the 3000 block of Moffett Road, near I-65, on Wednesday at 3 a.m.