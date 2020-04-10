Man in Auburn cap wanted in connection with bizarre hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

Columbus police are looking for a driver officers believe is responsible for a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway on February 23.

The suspect was in the parking lot of the Family Dollar located at 826 Veterans Parkway in what appeared to be a white Ford F150 truck with a paper tag, according to police.

When backing out of the parking space at the Family Dollar, the vehicle backed into another parked vehicle.

Once the vehicle backed into that parked vehicle, the owner of that vehicle attempted to stop the Ford F150. The driver of the Ford F150 accelerated the truck causing him to fall out of the truck.

The driverless truck continued out of the Family Dollar parking lot westbound, crossing all four lanes of traffic on Veterans Parkway, striking and uprooting a GA Power Pole, continuing West into the fence of PTAP, a business across the parkway.

PTAP owner Jason Gamache has seen video of the incident.

“There was a guy running after the truck and we thought it was the guy in the car that was hit,” Gamache said. “Turns out it was the guy in the truck running after his own truck.”

The incident caused thousands of dollars of damage, according to police.

If anyone recognizes the suspect who is wearing an Auburn cap, please contact Cpl. Roz Hall at 706-225-4040. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.