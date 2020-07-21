Man in custody after standoff with Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has one suspect in custody following a standoff involving three children. The incident happened Monday night on Chantileer Trail, according to Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchik.

Police were called out to a home on the 16000 block of Chantileer Trail regarding a domestic dispute. When police arrived on the scene just before 6:30 p.m., they made contact the victim, who was holding a young child.

According to police, the victim said she had been assaulted by her husband, identified as 37-year-old Ryan Herring, who was inside the home with AR 15 rifle. Police were also informed by the woman that there were three other children inside the home with Herring.

Police then called for additional backup to secure the scene while the woman and child were taken away from the home to a safe location.

A short time later, the three children inside the home were released through a garage at the residence and also taken away to a safe location.

Police say just after this, Herring came out of the home unarmed but refused to comply with instruction given by police and went back inside. Police then called for more backup to help in setting up a perimeter around the house.

At this time, police say Herring then came out of the back of the house wearing a bullet proof vest, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, officers ordered Herring to put down his gun but he refused, instead point the weapon at them. At that time, one of the officers on scene fired a shot at Herring, who was not hit. He then ran back into the home.

Police say a short time later, a friend of Herring’s was able to convince him to turn himself in. The suspect exited the house unarmed and allow himself to be taken into police custody, with no one being injured.

Ryan Herring is charged with the following: