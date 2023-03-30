COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired during a home eviction Thursday morning in Cowpens.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Santee Street in Cowpens in reference to an eviction where shots have been fired

Civil units were conducting an eviction on a subject, and everything seemed to be going smoothly.

The man told them he needed to go inside and get his cell phone.

“He went inside to get his phone,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said. “Shots started getting fired.”

Wright said the deputies did not return fire but took cover.

Deputies secured a perimeter around the house and the SWAT team began negotiating.

Once deputies entered the house, they discovered the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound but was still conscious.

Deputies said the man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Wright said no deputies or maintenance men serving the eviction were injured.

“I praise the lord because the last time I talked about a deputy-involved shooting, it did not turn out this good,” Wright said.