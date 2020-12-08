 

Man killed in Georgia was wanted in Alabama police chase

Crime

oxford, alabama, police chase, man killed, Matthew William Loyd, georgia,

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(cbs 42)

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — A man found shot to death in Georgia has been identified as the person who fled after a long police chase on Alabama highways.

The police chief in Oxford, Alabama, on Monday said officers had identified 46-year-old Matthew William Loyd as the person suspected of shooting at officers during the Nov. 29 chase.

Chief Bill Partridge says officers were working to obtain warrants against Loyd when he was found dead. An Atlanta police spokeswoman says Loyd was found shot to death Friday.

The chase in Alabama started after officers responded to a burglary call.

