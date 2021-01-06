 

Man killed in shooting on 5th Avenue marking first homicide of 2021

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus has marked its first homicide of the new year following the deadly shooting of a man in early morning hours of Jan. 6. The shooting comes less than a week into 2021.

According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley the victim, Damien Nesbitt, age 37, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Midtown at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the 600 block of 5th Avenue, according to Worley.

Worley says Nesbitt’s body will be sent for autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 59° 39°

Thursday

53° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 87% 53° 43°

Friday

49° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 49° 34°

Saturday

50° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 31°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 33°

Monday

53° / 31°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 53° 31°

Tuesday

56° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 56° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

4 AM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
35°

34°

6 AM
Clear
2%
34°

35°

7 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
35°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

43°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

47°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

44°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
43°

42°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories