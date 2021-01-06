Man killed in shooting on 5th Avenue marking first homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus has marked its first homicide of the new year following the deadly shooting of a man in early morning hours of Jan. 6. The shooting comes less than a week into 2021.

According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley the victim, Damien Nesbitt, age 37, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Midtown at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the 600 block of 5th Avenue, according to Worley.

Worley says Nesbitt’s body will be sent for autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911.