Man passed out behind the wheel arrested for drug possession and a stolen firearm

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug possession and possession of a stolen firearm after he passed out behind the wheel.

Deputies say they found the male in the 20000 block of Champion Forest. During the search, they recovered “over three pounds of marijuana and a stolen pistol in the vehicle.”





“Stolen guns pose a risk to community safety. These guns often head straight into the illegal underground gun market, where they are sold, traded, and used to facilitate violent crimes,” says Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.