LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Trevor Cantrell pleaded guilty to the charge of felony murder on Monday, online court records show.

Cantrell was one of two men facing a capital murder charge in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason West at a Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in December 2016.

A jury trial for Cantrell was scheduled for April 18.

Dacedric Ward, the second person charged in the shooting, was found guilty by a jury just a few weeks prior to Cantrell’s guilty plea on March 25, 2022. Ward was sentenced to life in prison that same day.

The state was initially seeking the death penalty against Cantrell in 2019. Attorneys for Cantrell had planned for him to undergo a mental evaluation prior to his jury trial.

According to court records, West had agreed to buy Xanax from Cantrell and Ward. Prosecutors said the two men had planned all along to rob West. However, they say Ward pulled a gun and shot West, who died a short time later.

Cantrell was sentenced to life in prison.