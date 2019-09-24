Man says he robbed businesses to get money for school

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to two armed robberies says he committed the crimes to get money for school.

The Macon Telegraph reports 28-year-old Javar Rashard Haywood was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison and 15 years of probation. Haywood pleaded guilty to robbing a gas station and a Waffle House on July 4, 2018.

Judge Howard Simms asked Haywood in court what he wanted the money for. Haywood replied that he needed $200 to get his GED diploma.

A gas station clerk was slightly wounded when Haywood shot at him through bulletproof glass. Haywood held a Waffle House waitress at gunpoint to get money from the register.

Prosecutor Sandra Matson says Haywood could’ve ended up with consecutive life sentences if he hadn’t struck the plea deal.

