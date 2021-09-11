Man sentenced to 15 years after livestreaming himself speeding at 167 mph, killing other driver

Kirby has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after livestreaming himself driving at speeds of up to 167 mph. During the stream, he struck another car, ultimately killing the other driver.(Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorneys Office)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man will spend the next 15 years of his life behind bars after driving at speeds up to 167 miles per hour on a Colorado highway before hitting another car in the road and killing the driver.

Bryan Kirby was driving along a highway in the Denver metropolitan area in October 2018 just before the accident occurred. Kirby was also livestreaming his drive on Facebook, often pointing his camera at the odometer. The video indicated he was traveling between 120 and 150 mph for at least seven minutes.

At one point in the stream, you can hear him say “We cruise at 140.”

At the end of the livestream, Kirby approaches a sedan while switching lanes, hitting the back-left bumper of the car at about 120 mph.

Warning: The broadcast below contains footage of Kirby’s car striking the sedan before the video cuts out. Viewer discretion is advised.

The 44-year-old was convicted in July of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

“Mr. Kirby’s unconscionable and reckless actions took a life and destroyed a family,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “My hope is this conviction will serve as a warning for others who even contemplate this kind of behavior. Put your phone down when you drive! And do not ever livestream yourself driving a car. Mr. Kirby’s behavior extinguished a life and now he’s going to prison. This simply did not have to happen.”