Man sentenced to life in deadly 2017 North Antioch Circle shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly 2017 Opelika shooting.

(Vantavious Hughley)

In February 2021, Vantavious Q. Hughley was found guilty of murdering Shaquille Jones. According police, on July 11, 2017, Jones was shot and killed on North Antioch Circle.

Following Jones’ murder on July 11, 2017, Hughley was on the run for weeks before eventually being arrested on July 26, 2017, according to police.

Testimony during Hughley’s trial revealed that Hughley tried to take a gun from the Jones before shooting the him through the heart, according to the Lee District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A.’s Office says investigators discovered Hughley had attempted to intimidate trial witnesses with threats of violence in order to keep them from testifying against him.

OPD arrests North Antioch Circle murder suspect, July 26, 2017: