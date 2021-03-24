 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Man sentenced to life in deadly 2017 North Antioch Circle shooting

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly 2017 Opelika shooting.

(Vantavious Hughley)

In February 2021, Vantavious Q. Hughley was found guilty of murdering Shaquille Jones. According police, on July 11, 2017, Jones was shot and killed on North Antioch Circle.

Following Jones’ murder on July 11, 2017, Hughley was on the run for weeks before eventually being arrested on July 26, 2017, according to police.

Testimony during Hughley’s trial revealed that Hughley tried to take a gun from the Jones before shooting the him through the heart, according to the Lee District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A.’s Office says investigators discovered Hughley had attempted to intimidate trial witnesses with threats of violence in order to keep them from testifying against him.

OPD arrests North Antioch Circle murder suspect, July 26, 2017:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 62°
Fair
Fair 0% 63° 62°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Friday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 77° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 65°

Sunday

77° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 77° 50°

Monday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 72° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

1 AM
Showers
37%
63°

63°

2 AM
Showers
38%
63°

65°

3 AM
Showers
42%
65°

64°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
63°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
83°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
83°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories