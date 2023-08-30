COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The man behind the 2021 Midtown shooting was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole on Wednesday morning.

Zajaliq Riley, 22, also faces five years for firearm charges to be served consecutively.

Riley was previously found guilty of felony murder and two other drug and firearm charges on Aug. 11.

The prosecutors and defense described the case as a “drug deal gone bad” on May 8, 2021. It started with a transaction at a motel on Boxwood Place, and ended a couple hours later with Devion Miley found nearly dead outside a restaurant near Macon Road.

Detric Bush, who was originally charged with murder, previously took a deal after pleading guilty to marijuana and firearms charges in July. Bush was sentenced to a total of 15 years of probation with credit of time served.